Anthony Mackie Says Something Nice About Sebastian Stan's Eyes

Anthony Mackie had some nice things to say about Sebastian Stan’s eyes on the MTV Awards red carpet. The MCU were huge winners during the show both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision raked in the popcorn trophies. Both Captain America and his best friend were a huge reason why everyone gravitated towards the series. Mackie clearly enjoys being around Stan as evidenced by all of the behind-the-scenes posts from the two actors. But, that chemistry shone on the screen as well. The Captain America actor has turned joking about his co-star’s eyes into a bit of a running gag. (Not as big of a running gag as his needling Tom Holland at every opportunity.) He isn’t going to slow down on the way to Captain America 4.