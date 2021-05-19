newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anthony Mackie Says Something Nice About Sebastian Stan's Eyes

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mackie had some nice things to say about Sebastian Stan’s eyes on the MTV Awards red carpet. The MCU were huge winners during the show both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision raked in the popcorn trophies. Both Captain America and his best friend were a huge reason why everyone gravitated towards the series. Mackie clearly enjoys being around Stan as evidenced by all of the behind-the-scenes posts from the two actors. But, that chemistry shone on the screen as well. The Captain America actor has turned joking about his co-star’s eyes into a bit of a running gag. (Not as big of a running gag as his needling Tom Holland at every opportunity.) He isn’t going to slow down on the way to Captain America 4.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Captain America#Mtv Awards#The Winter Soldier#Wandavision#The Toronto Sun#Eyes#Red Carpet#Chemistry Shone#Costume#Friends#Running#Variety#Winter#Veneer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Anthony Mackie Reportedly In Line For BIG Pay Raise With Marvel

On the heels of Marvel’s commitment to making Captain America 4 with Sam Wilson as Cap, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie reportedly stands to get a huge pay increase from Marvel Studios. Early on in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson...
CelebritiesElite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs Most Compatible With Sebastian Stan, A Loving Leo

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might have wrapped its first season, but crushing on its co-leading man Sebastian Stan is still very much on the schedule. Whether you're drawn to him because his character is so tragic, or because Stan himself is a bonafide hottie, it's natural to wonder about what Stan is like as a partner. You might also want to know the zodiac signs most compatible with Sebastian Stan — just in case you might be one of them.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Fans Confuse Richard Madden with Sebastian Stan After Seeing Eternals Teaser

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. In case you missed it, Marvel Studios finally gave us our first look at the upcoming Phase 4 offering Eternals which marks the debut of the newest MCU superhero team. The short teaser was part of the studio's epic sizzle reel which aims to celebrate the past, present, and future of the franchise on the big screen. Apparently, a number of MCU fans were left confused after seeing the clip which included Richard Madden, and shockingly enough, a lot of people thought he was actually Sebastian Stan.
Moviesarcamax.com

Anthony Mackie hints at Black Panther sequel appearance

Anthony Mackie has hinted he'd be keen to make an appearance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The 42-year-old actor plays the role of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has hinted he could return to Wakanda after the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' visited the fictional nation.
CelebritiesComicBook

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Shares Precious Mother’s Day Throwback

Today is one of the most wholesome Internet days of the year as it features countless people celebrating the moms in their lives. This Mother's Day has already seen a lot of adorable posts ranging from Chris Evans' tribute to his mom to Billie Lourd's sweet and encouraging words on what can be a bittersweet holiday. However, one of our favorite things about this day is the number of throwback photos. Sebastian Stan, who recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Bucky Barnes, took to Instagram this morning to honor his mom and share a precious baby photo.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sebastian Stan May Return For Black Panther 2 Cameo

Production is set to get underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther 2 in just over two months, in what’s going to be a bittersweet experience for director Ryan Googler, the cast and the crew. The sequel comes burdened with massive expectations, not just as the follow up to...
MoviesPosted by
geekspin

Why Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes is not the Winter Soldier anymore

At the end of last Friday’s finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the title card that started each of the six episodes of the series was changed to Captain America and the Winter Soldier to acknowledge Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) new role as the Star-Spangled Avenger. But while Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) Winter Soldier alias was kept in the updated title card, series creator Malcolm Spellman said that this does not reflect Bucky’s current status as the Winter Soldier, claiming that the character has finally moved on from the darkest chapter of his life at the end of the series.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Highlights from ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled’ “The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

As a final bookend on the action-packed series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios: Assembled has released its latest behind-the-scenes episode on Disney+. Assembled is an immersive series of documentary-style specials examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases, the first episode of which was dedicated to WandaVision.
MoviesWHAS 11

Anthony Mackie Reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Exclusive)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not only included an appearance by the Dora Milaje but even paid a brief visit to the nation of Wakanda in a flashback. The MCU's proper return to the home of the Black Panther is saved for the movie's sequel, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
TV Seriesfandomwire.com

Falcon And The Winter Soldier: 8 Heartwarming & Hilarious Behind The Scene Stories

We were recently rewarded with the trailer of a new episode of Marvel Studios‘ Assembled. The actors that were side-kicks a few movies earlier are now sharing the spotlights as the main leads in their own show. The new episode is more like a documentary-style production video that gives the fans insights behind the camera scenes. These “behind the scenes” photos and videos intrigue the viewers as equally as the series does. Hence we have brought eight heartwarming and hilarious behind the scene stories. Enjoy!
Celebritiesfandomwire.com

Sebastian Stan: 21 Behind The Scenes Moments That You Need To See

A few actors are blessed with good looks, and Sebastian Stan is unquestionably one of them. Nonetheless, across various roles across his profession, which started in the mid-2000s, he likewise showed tremendous passion and actual reach, making him something beyond a lovely face. He showed balance in his changed roles, regardless of whether kicking back with Captain America and Black Widow, managing the dramatization of underprivileged young people, or carrying The Mad Hatter to modern times.