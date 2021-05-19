newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada Government

Google teams with startup for Nevada geothermal energy plant

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Google has announced it will team with a startup company to develop a geothermal power system in Nevada to serve its regional data centers.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told an annual developer conference on Tuesday that the partnership with Fervo should begin supplying electricity next year, serving the company’s Cloud region in Las Vegas.

Geothermal power plants pump pressurized water as deep as 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) underground to be heated by the earth before being returned to the surface, where the pressure is released to produce steam.

The steam spins a turbine generator to produce electricity, and the cooled water is returned and repressurized to start the cycle again.

“Nevada has plentiful geothermal resources that provide continuous, renewable baseload power,” Governor’s Office of Energy Director David Bobzien said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s exciting to see procurement announcements like this ... as we continue to move our clean energy economy forward.”

Solar and wind energy production are dependent on the sun and wind. Advocates say geothermal energy can be constant — referred to as “always on.”

Google last year said it plans to use always-on carbon-free energy at its data centers and campuses worldwide by 2030.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Geothermal Energy#Wind Energy#Solar Power Plants#Solar Energy#Ap#Fervo#Office Of Energy#Geothermal Power Plants#Energy Production#Startup Company#Google Ceo#Electricity#Cloud#Steam#Developer#Data Centers#Surface#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Google
Related
Nevada Governmentpvtimes.com

Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
Nevada Businessenergycentral.com

New hydrogen fuel plant in Nevada launches greater role for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles in zero-emission transportation mix | Sierra Nevada Ally

Energy Central contributors share their experience and insights for the benefit of other Members (like you). Please show them your appreciation by leaving a comment, 'liking' this post, or following this Member. N.B.: the Nevada hydrogen fuel production plant that Charley references will be producing "gray" hydrogen from natural gas,...
Nevada GovernmentCleanTechnica

Nevada Aims to Plug Vehicles into Renewable Energy

Nevada is considering legislation that would help the state drive on cleaner, cheaper electricity. Senate Bill (SB) 448 (Brooks) would speed the approval of transmission lines needed to move low-cost, renewable electricity across the region and would accelerate the deployment of cars, trucks, and buses fueled by that clean electricity.
Kansas Businesschemengonline.com

Haldor Topsoe technology selected for Seaboard Energy renewable-fuels plant in Kansas

Seaboard Energy has chosen Haldor Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce clean renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kansas, and is scheduled for operation at the end of 2021. Topsoe will also provide H2bridge hydrogen technology based on the modular and highly efficient Haldor Topsoe Convection Reformer (HTCR) technology.
Nevada GovernmentSFGate

Nevada Democrats unveil renewable energy infrastructure bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering a massive energy infrastructure proposal that would encourage the construction of renewable energy transmission lines and electric vehicle charging stations and hasten the state's transition away from fossil fuels. Sen. Chris Brooks, a Las Vegas Democrat, introduced a bill on Thursday...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Geothermal Energy Is a Different Kind of Renewable Resource

Geothermal firm exec offers his perspective on collaboration between the geothermal and oil and gas sectors. A topic that has received considerable interest in the oil and gas community recently is exploiting geothermal energy. In April Rigzone presented one company’s insights on the potential for tapping into geothermal via some abandoned oil and gas wells.
eminetra.com

Former coal mines could be converted to geothermal energy facilities

The project, which aims to harness geothermal energy from obsolete flooded coal mines in northeastern England, has taken it one step further this week after being granted planning permission for the initial testing phase. In a statement Monday, the South Tyneside Council said the development “draws geothermal energy from an...
Aerospace & Defensetelecompetitor.com

Google Cloud, SpaceX Team up for Network Edge Services

Google Cloud and SpaceX are partnering to deliver data, cloud services and applications to customers at the edge of the network. The new capabilities are expected to be available in the second half of this year. The announcement comes only a few weeks after T-Mobile and Lumen inked a deal...
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

A $750K boost to Illinois' clean energy startups

Chicago's Clean Energy Trust just received new grant funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to back more startups working to clean up the environment. The Illinois EPA's Office of Energy announced Thursday that it has awarded $750,000 to the Illinois Clean Energy Innovation Fund, a fund that's administered by the Clean Energy Trust. The Clean Energy Innovation Fund is structured as an evergreen revolving investment fund that invests in promising clean energy companies throughout the state.
Businessintelligentliving.co

Amazon Launches Program To Support Clean Energy Startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of a 5-week accelerator to support clean technology startups called the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator. An accelerator (aka a seed accelerator) is a business program that helps startups (early-stage, growth-driven companies) through education, mentorship, and financing. It’s accepting applications until June 8, whence ten participants will be selected to receive the support.
Businessnewsismybusiness.com

Google for Startup: Sales Academy Latam picks 3 parallel18 alumni startups

Tasty Smart and Silabuz, P18 alumni, and Pryze, a pre18 alumnus, both acceleration and pre-acceleration programs from parallel18, were accepted into the Google for Startups: Sales Academy Latam program. This is the first time the program will be executed for Google’s partner network in Latam and only 17 companies were...
Energy Industrysolarbuildermag.com

Swell Energy, SCE offer virtual power plant deal to 8,000 homeowners

Swell Energy has new opportunities for Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two clean energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs. This offers homeowners in southern California home batteries for a low fixed monthly payment and to receive a discounted second home battery as well as ongoing GridRevenue payments. With This opportunity allows customers and their communities to gain greater resiliency and benefits from onsite backup power, and help the grid by reducing demand for electricity at key times.
Energy Industrywoodworkingnetwork.com

Drax Energy to invest $40M to construct three pellet plants

MONROE, La. – Drax Energy plans to build a trio of “satellite” wood pellet plants that will create 30 jobs in rural Arkansas. The three facilities will have a combined annual production capacity of approximately 120,000 metric tons. Drax said it will export the pellets as fuel for its power station in the United Kingdom.
Energy IndustryNBC Miami

Why Oil Giants Like Chevron and BP Are Investing in Geothermal Energy

Miles below the Earth's surface, there's a source of renewable energy that could sustain all of humanity for the foreseeable future. Just 0.1% of Earth's total heat content could meet our energy needs for 2 million years, according to ARPA-E, the government agency that funds R&D efforts for advanced energy technologies.