Search Ongoing for Missing Lenawee County Woman, Dee Ann Warner

FRANKLIN TWP. — Friends, relatives and co-workers of Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams gathered Friday, 50 years to the day after his death in the line of duty. They gathered with representatives of the Michigan State Police post in Monroe and the Lenawee Community Foundation to dedicate a portion of U.S. 12 in Franklin Township to Adams' memory. He died May 14, 1971, in a crash on U.S. 12. Shortly after 1:15 a.m. that day, a news release from the Michigan State Police said, Adams and his partner were dispatched to investigate a traffic crash. Approximately one-half mile west of Tipton Highway, an oncoming car skidded around a curve and crossed the center line of the roadway. Adams swerved the patrol car to the right, but was unable to avoid the oncoming car. The two vehicles met nearly head-on.