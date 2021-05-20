newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Government

Search Ongoing for Missing Lenawee County Woman, Dee Ann Warner

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLenawee County, MI – Area agencies are still searching for missing Lenawee County woman, Dee Ann Warner. Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News Wednesday that they are using all resources available to them… including a helicopter… as they search the northern portion of the county. Warner, from Tecumseh, was last...

www.wlen.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenawee County, MI
Government
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lenawee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Early Morning#Lenawee County Woman#Franklin Township#Wlen News Wednesday#Sheriff Troy Bevier#Munger Road#Area Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Michigan GovernmentDaily Telegram

Part of U.S. 12 dedicated to Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams

FRANKLIN TWP. — Friends, relatives and co-workers of Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams gathered Friday, 50 years to the day after his death in the line of duty. They gathered with representatives of the Michigan State Police post in Monroe and the Lenawee Community Foundation to dedicate a portion of U.S. 12 in Franklin Township to Adams' memory. He died May 14, 1971, in a crash on U.S. 12. Shortly after 1:15 a.m. that day, a news release from the Michigan State Police said, Adams and his partner were dispatched to investigate a traffic crash. Approximately one-half mile west of Tipton Highway, an oncoming car skidded around a curve and crossed the center line of the roadway. Adams swerved the patrol car to the right, but was unable to avoid the oncoming car. The two vehicles met nearly head-on.
Michigan Governmentwlen.com

Lenawee County COVID-19 Weekend Update: May 17th, 2021

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated their COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend. The LCHD reported 34 new confirmed cases, with 7 hospitalizations, and 153 total deaths. The MDHHS reported 2,230 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20...
Michigan GovernmentWXYZ

Pfizer Vaccine available this weekend for those 12 and older

LENAWEE COUNTY, MICH (WXYZ) — Lenawee County is pleased to announce that appointments are available this weekend for anyone aged 12 or older at our COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 15,. 2021 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. You can pre-schedule your vaccination appointment...
Michigan Crime & SafetyToledo Blade

Authorities are looking for missing Michigan woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Authorities are seeking public help locating a missing woman last seen more than two weeks ago at her Lenawee County residence. Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25 at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Crime & SafetyDaily Telegram

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County seeks tips about theft from vehicles in Clinton

CLINTON — Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help with information concerning items being stolen from two vehicles in Clinton. The thefts occurred between 9:30 p.m. May 4 and 6:30 a.m. May 5 in the 100 block of Clark Street and the 200 block of West Church Street. In both incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked, allowing the suspect to open the doors and take items from inside. Some of the stolen items were recovered on West Franklin Street near Tyrrell Lane. The items had been dumped in the roadway.
Michigan GovernmentDaily Telegram

Michigan appeals court affirms conviction in 2018 knife assault

Michigan’s Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of an Adrian man who is serving at least four years and nine months for stabbing another man in 2018. A Lenawee County Circuit Court jury found Andrew Erin Cecil guilty of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder in December 2019. Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver sentenced Cecil in February 2020 to serve four years and nine months to 10 years in prison.
Michigan Crime & SafetyDaily Telegram

Police: Parks in Tecumseh and Lenawee County are safe to use

TECUMSEH — Michigan State Police and Tecumseh police are assuring the public that parks are safe to use following the death of an Adrian woman. Both agencies have issued statements in recent days about the safety of local parks over concerns related to the death of Jessica Marie Fox, who was last seen alive March 21 at Indian Crossing Trails in Tecumseh. She was reported missing March 22, and her body was found April 8 in the River Raisin near Comfort Road in Raisin Township, just south of the Tecumseh city limits.
Michigan GovernmentDaily Telegram

Lenawee County officials encouraging COVID-19 vaccination

ADRIAN — Encouraging people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and making getting the vaccine convenient were topics of an online town-hall meeting Thursday. The presentation was the latest in a series of updates from Lenawee County officials about the status of the pandemic in the county. So far, 33.7% of people 18 and older in the county have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, county administrator Martin Marshall said. Vaccination rates are higher among older people, he said, with 67.7% of people 75 and older being vaccinated and 63.9% of those 65 to 74 years old.
Michigan Governmentwlen.com

Old Lenawee County Courthouse Renovation Still On-Track

Adrian, MI – On a recent View Point program, Lenawee County Administrator Marty Marshall updated the public on the multi-million-dollar renovation project at the Old Courthouse building. Marshall said that the county should ‘have the keys back’ by the end of August…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
Michigan Governmentwlen.com

Lenawee County COVID-19 Update: April 30th, 2021

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department reported 35 confirmed cases and zero new confirmed deaths on Friday… holding the countywide total at 145. There are 14 people hospitalized, 729 people monitoring at home, and 7,365 recoveries. The MDHHS said there were 3,440 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide,...