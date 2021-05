As promised, DJ Khaled just dropped another one, coming through at midnight with not only his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, but a music video for his single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, and Harmonies by the Hive. In it, quarantine is officially over and DJ Khaled and friends are bellying up to the blackjack table for a very Vegas evening of cigars, bars, and reminiscing about that distant moment in time before they were all very, very successful. Oh, and while she doesn’t make a visual appearance, Beyoncé stops by with a slinky “heyyyy” that absolutely makes Jay-Z’s verse.