After months of anticipation, DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled has officially arrived in full. And while early responses are still pouring in, it's clear that many are, at the very least, intrigued by the sheer volume of star power aligning the tracklist. As many heavy hitters stepped up to deliver brief contributions to lavish, celebratory anthems, it feels appropriate to signal one of the project's rare glimpses into the streets. Unsurprisingly, those contributions are handled by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Tay Keith, who unite for "Every Chance I Get."