Free Solar Energy Webinar to be held Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. Westford Climate Action is offering a free solar energy webinar via Zoom. Join this free webinar and find out how cheap, easy and fast solar installation can be! Plus: How to lower your energy bill. What rebates and no-interest loans are available. How to get paid for excess generated power with the SMART Program. Hear 3 Westford residents share their experiences of different ways to take advantage of solar power. We will review these and other solar options and have a Q&A afterwards with local solar installers and businesses. Register at WestfordClimateAction.org/Events.