Massachusetts Government

MassDOT Advisory: Harvard/Littleton, Temporary Overnight Closure of Various On-Ramps and Off-Ramps on Route 2 Eastbound and Westbound

By Joyce Pellino Crane, News Director
westfordcatnews.org
 5 hours ago

Closures will be in place nightly on Tuesday, May 18, through Thursday, May 20, from 10 p.m., through 4 a.m. HARVARD/LITTLETON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be implementing temporary overnight closures of on-ramps and off-ramps on a section of Route 2 eastbound and westbound in Harvard and Littleton. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. each night starting in the evenings of May 18, May 19, and May 20. During the construction work, traffic looking to enter and exit Route 2 from these locations will be directed to follow the detour signage in place.

www.westfordcatnews.org
