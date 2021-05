We had some pretty hard storms here in South Jersey this winter. With summer less than a month away, various beach towns are starting to examine the damage in order to carry out any restoration projects that are necessary before the start of shoobie season. The towns with super wide beaches (looking at you, Wildwood), in theory, wouldn't have as much work to do compared to some of the smaller beach towns. Avalon, for example, has some work they plan to complete in time for Memorial Day 2021.