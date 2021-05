Turning Point Systems of Care will operate its drop-in center and headquarters at the old Columbian Elementary building. The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception permit request from the nonprofit to operate its Drop-In Engagement Center and its headquarters at 1234 N. Courtland Ave. Turning Point was established in 2018 to help fight the opioid crisis and connect people struggling with addiction to the right services for treatment.