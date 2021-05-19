newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Racism Accusations Shake Several Long Island School Districts

By Drashti Mehta
Posted by 
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York. Five schools across Long Island are reportedly under investigation or facing criticism after reports of racist comments and behavior toward students, electoral candidates, and parents in recent weeks. The first in the recent...

www.longislandpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
313
Followers
0
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
Syosset, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island School#School Districts#Race#White Racism#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice#Racial Bias#News 12 Long Island#Asian American#South Woods Middle School#The Daily Mail#Board Of Education#The Southampton Press#Save Our Schools#Politico#Communist#Long Island Press#District Administrators#Prejudice#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
EducationNY Daily News

NYC Education Dept. expands halal meals program to 11 new schools

A pilot program that provides Halal meals to city public school students who request them will expand to 11 new schools, Education Dept. officials announced Monday. The expansion brings the total number of city schools offering Halal meals to 43. “As we come off the holy month of Ramadan, I...
GovernmentNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Educationmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Governmentwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
GovernmentTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Governmentlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
GovernmentNew York Post

Curtis Sliwa challenges NYC mayoral candidates to ride subways for 24 hours

New York’s most famous vigilante-turned-mayoral candidate said he will ride the subways for 24-hours straight to bring down baddies making the city’s mass transit system unsafe. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, a Republican running for City Hall, wants to show he’s the candidate to tackle surging subway crime with his...
Governmenttrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
GovernmentNew York Post

NYC’s homeless problem fails the most vulnerable and endangers us all

Rarely a day goes by without some violent attack in Gotham. After a while, the headlines can easily blend into each other, lulling us into complacency. But it’s important to dig into the details to understand the government failures at work. Consider the heinous assault against an elderly Asian-American woman...
Government13 WHAM

Curfew for NY outdoor dining lifted; indoor dining curfew lifts May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Starting Monday, there is no longer a state-mandated midnight curfew for outdoor dining restaurants. Curfews were set by New York State to limit the spread of COVID-19. The curfew for indoor dining lifts May 31. Shamrock Jack's in Irondequoit can keep can keep their patio...
Governmentwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...