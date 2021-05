I wrote a few years ago about people who complain to me about bad restaurant experiences - but never say a word about it to the restaurant’s management. The point of that article was to bring home the fact that the true test is in how the operator handles those mistakes. Little did I know that, a few years later, we’d be facing a major crisis finding restaurant help to keep our eateries running smoothly. In fact, many local restaurants, especially the smaller ones, are cutting back their hours simply because they can’t find enough help to cover one - not to mention two - shifts.