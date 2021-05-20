Service Tuesday for Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

huntington now



Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday for Edgar Guevara, a 2017 Huntington High School graduate who died Friday.

Guevara was killed in a motorcycle collision with a car turning into the Wendy’s restaurant at the Deer Park Avenue and Jericho Turnpike intersection.

He was the son of Blanca and Jose Jimenez. He also leaves his sisters, Yessica, Isela and Madeline.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 5:00 to 9 PM at the AL Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln church in Huntington Station, followed by burial at Huntington rural Cemetery in Huntington.

Huntington school superintendent James W Polansky said, in a letter to the school community, ”I am deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of 2017 alum Edgar Guevara in a tragic motorcycle accident late last week. Edgar attended Huntington schools throughout his K-12 years, specifically Southdown, Woodhull, Finley and Huntington High School. He was an active member of the school community, well-liked by his teachers, coaches and peers, and was particularly vocal about his positive experiences in the district. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”

Other services

​Laura Anderson

1930-May

Visitation at Funeral Home

4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday, May 20

M. A. Connell Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral Service

12:00 pm Friday, May 21St Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church

Greenlawn

Huntington Rural Cemetery Association

555 New York Avenue

Huntington

Matthew Leslie Cahaney, 67

Died at his home on Jan. 17. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Matt was a lifelong Long Islander. He was a 1971 graduate of Cold Spring Harbor High School, a National Merit Scholar, a National Honor Society member and lettered in golf and wrestling during his senior year. He was retired since 2016 from Cablevision after a long career as a projectionist.. He leaves his sisters Nan (Kevin) Smith and Dara (Gerry) Christensen and his brothers Tim (Patty) and Mark (Gail) and their families, including 9 nieces and nephews and one grandnephew, and many devoted friends and supporters,

Visitation

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Friday, May 21

M.A. Connel Funeral Home

934 New York Avenue

Huntington Station,

12:00 pm

Friday, May 21