Service Tuesday for Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday for Edgar Guevara, a 2017 Huntington High School graduate who died Friday.
Guevara was killed in a motorcycle collision with a car turning into the Wendy’s restaurant at the Deer Park Avenue and Jericho Turnpike intersection.
He was the son of Blanca and Jose Jimenez. He also leaves his sisters, Yessica, Isela and Madeline.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 5:00 to 9 PM at the AL Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station.
A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln church in Huntington Station, followed by burial at Huntington rural Cemetery in Huntington.
Huntington school superintendent James W Polansky said, in a letter to the school community, ”I am deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of 2017 alum Edgar Guevara in a tragic motorcycle accident late last week. Edgar attended Huntington schools throughout his K-12 years, specifically Southdown, Woodhull, Finley and Huntington High School. He was an active member of the school community, well-liked by his teachers, coaches and peers, and was particularly vocal about his positive experiences in the district. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”
Other services
Laura Anderson
1930-May
Visitation at Funeral Home
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday, May 20
M. A. Connell Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral Service
12:00 pm Friday, May 21St Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
Greenlawn
Huntington Rural Cemetery Association
555 New York Avenue
Huntington
Matthew Leslie Cahaney, 67
Died at his home on Jan. 17. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Matt was a lifelong Long Islander. He was a 1971 graduate of Cold Spring Harbor High School, a National Merit Scholar, a National Honor Society member and lettered in golf and wrestling during his senior year. He was retired since 2016 from Cablevision after a long career as a projectionist.. He leaves his sisters Nan (Kevin) Smith and Dara (Gerry) Christensen and his brothers Tim (Patty) and Mark (Gail) and their families, including 9 nieces and nephews and one grandnephew, and many devoted friends and supporters,
Visitation
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday, May 21
M.A. Connel Funeral Home
934 New York Avenue
Huntington Station,
12:00 pm
Friday, May 21