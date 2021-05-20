newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Service Tuesday for Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

Posted by 
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYPmc_0a4xzO5400
huntington now


Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday  for Edgar Guevara, a  2017 Huntington High School graduate who died Friday.

Guevara was killed in a motorcycle collision with a car turning into the Wendy’s  restaurant at the Deer Park Avenue and Jericho Turnpike intersection.

He was the son of Blanca and Jose Jimenez. He also leaves his sisters, Yessica, Isela and Madeline.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 5:00 to 9 PM at the AL Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln church in Huntington Station, followed by burial at Huntington rural Cemetery in Huntington.

Huntington school superintendent James W Polansky  said, in a letter to the school community, ”I am deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of 2017 alum Edgar Guevara in a tragic motorcycle accident late last week.  Edgar attended Huntington schools throughout his K-12 years, specifically Southdown, Woodhull, Finley and Huntington High School.  He was an active member of the school community, well-liked by his teachers, coaches and peers, and was particularly vocal about his positive experiences in the district.  He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”

Other services

​Laura Anderson
1930-May
Visitation at Funeral Home
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday, May 20
M. A. Connell Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral Service
12:00 pm Friday, May 21St Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
Greenlawn
Huntington Rural Cemetery Association
555 New York Avenue
Huntington

Matthew Leslie Cahaney, 67

Died at his home on Jan. 17. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Matt was a lifelong Long Islander. He was a 1971 graduate of Cold Spring Harbor High School, a National Merit Scholar, a National Honor Society member and lettered in golf and wrestling during his senior year. He was retired since 2016 from Cablevision after a long career as a projectionist.. He leaves his sisters Nan (Kevin) Smith and Dara (Gerry) Christensen and his brothers Tim (Patty) and Mark (Gail) and their families, including 9 nieces and nephews and one grandnephew, and many devoted friends and supporters,

Visitation
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday, May 21
M.A. Connel Funeral Home
934 New York Avenue
Huntington Station,
12:00 pm
Friday, May 21

HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
642
Followers
171
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Huntington, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
Woodhull, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Greenlawn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Killed Crash#Car Crash#Funeral Services#Huntington High School#Southdown#National Honor Society#Cablevision#National Merit Scholar#Al Jacobsen Funeral Home#St Hugh Of Lincoln#Huntington Rural Cemetery#Lincoln Church#Christian Burial#Huntington Schools#Visitation#Kevin#Long Islander#Blanca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Suffolk County, NYdailyvoice.com

24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Bicycle In Suffolk

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car after riding through a green light at a busy Long Island intersection, police said. Port Jefferson Station resident Mary Passaro, age 73, was driving a 2020 Hyundai on Old Town Road, at the intersection of Boyle Road in Terryville, when the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle, which had a green light, at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, according to Suffolk County Police.
Suffolk County, NYdailyvoice.com

Police: Suffolk Woman Charged After Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Teen

A Long Island woman was apprehended after fleeing the scene following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist, according to police. Jocelin Nunez Martinez, age 21, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck in Babylon eastbound on West Main Street, just west of Thompson Avenue, when her vehicle struck Jeremy Shaffer, age15, of Babylon, who was riding a bicycle southbound across West Main Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Suffolk County Police said.
East Islip, NYislipbulletin.net

POLICE: East Islip man reported missing

Suffolk County Police detectives are searching for an East Islip man after he was reported missing earlier this month. Epifanio Colon, who stays in East Islip and Brentwood, was reported missing on May 8 at approximately 8:20 p.m. after last being seen approximately 24 hours prior. In an effort to...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Centereach, NYNewsday

Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Terryville

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a car Sunday in Terryville, Suffolk police said. Carl H. Boucicault Jr., 24, of Centereach, was hit by a 2020 Hyundai driven by Mary Passaro at the intersection of Old Town Road and Boyle Road. Police said the cyclist failed to yield the right of way to the driver, who had a green light, at 5:37 p.m.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Wendy's

One person was killed in a motor vehicle crash at a Wendy's restaurant on Long Island. It happened Friday, May 14 at approximately 1 p.m. in Huntington. Joan Petrosino, age 65, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road when she made a left turn into Wendy’s, located at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.
Huntington, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Near Jericho Turnpike

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon near the intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and Deer Park Road in Huntington. A car driving north on Deer Park Road was turning left into the Wendy’s restaurant and collided with the motorcyclist that was southbound on Deer Park Road at about 1 p.m.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Cops: Motorcycle killed in collision with car in Huntington

A motorcyclist was killed in Huntington on Friday when the operator crashed into a car, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Joan Petrosino, 65, of Dix Hills was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road, at around 1 p.m. when she made a left turn into a Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection of Deer Park and East Jericho Turnpike. That is when her vehicle was struck by the southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, police said.