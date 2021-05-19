WATCH | Gov. Beshear announces new initiatives to fight human trafficking

Governor Andy Beshear gave another update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. In a news release, the governor said that 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. The governor also announced 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 449,864 cases. The state’s positivity rate is around 3.15%. Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 23 new deaths. That brings the statewide death toll to 6,620. At least 51,843 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, seven of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.