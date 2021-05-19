newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

WATCH | Gov. Beshear announces new initiatives to fight human trafficking

wymt.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Ky. Supreme Court ends most of its COVID-19 restrictions. Kentucky’s court system has implemented a lot of changes in response COVID-19 restrictions. Now that those restrictions have been lifted, how many of those changes will stay in place?. Updated: 16 hours ago. Brood X cicadas starting to emerge...

www.wymt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ky#Rowan County#County Court#Ky#Fight#Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Kentucky Governmentwmskamfm.com

Gov. Beshear Updates Kentuckians on COVID-19 Vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 4, 2021) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”
Kentucky GovernmentWBKO

Gov. Beshear reports 710 new COVID-19 cases; 3.57% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”
Public Healthwtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update On COVID-19 In The Commonwealth

Governor Andy Beshear gave another update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. In a news release, the governor said that 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. The governor also announced 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 449,864 cases. The state’s positivity rate is around 3.15%. Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 23 new deaths. That brings the statewide death toll to 6,620. At least 51,843 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, seven of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
Public Healthwhopam.com

Gov. Beshear: remaining restrictions to be lifted June 11

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky will be lifted on June 11. This follows recommendations from the CDC that all individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face masks in most locations—indoors or outdoors—and that will extend to all Kentuckians on June 11. The governor says this gives plenty of time for everyone who has not yet gotten a vaccine, including children 12 years of age and up, to get one and reach those fully vaccinated requirements.
Kentucky GovernmentWave 3

Gov. Beshear: 544 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update through social media Saturday on the commonwealth’s continued efforts on COVID vaccine rollout. With the newest update, Beshear confirmed at least 1,859,277 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. The update included the top five...
Kentucky Governmentwnky.com

Gov. Beshear announces capacity increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 6, 2021) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that on May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity. In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60%...
Public Health14news.com

Gov. Beshear to speak on new guidelines from CDC

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to speak on those new guidelines from the CDC Friday. [‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks]. He was one of the first local leaders to speak after the announcement, saying Kentucky will follow that guidance. That briefing is happening this...
Kentucky GovernmentPaducah Sun

KY Gov. Beshear briefing 5/6/21

Beshear also said that, starting immediately, businesses that include small groups of fully vaccinated people, such as office settings, can gather indoors without masks. This is also the case for private gatherings, Beshear said.
Tennessee Governmentwvlt.tv

Gov. Lee launches anti-human trafficking partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced a new series of partnerships to fight human trafficking in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex and particularly impacts women and children. Officials...
Kentucky GovernmentPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky senator mocks masks, bashes Gov. Beshear

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky made fun of mask wearing by people who have been vaccinated for COVID, ridiculed President Biden for urging caution, and denounced Gov. Andy Beshear for his legal argument that public health orders are “inherent powers” of the state’s chief executive. Paul, who said this...