newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

WBO orders promoter to 'show cause' on why organization shouldn't force Anthony Joshua to enter negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of a proposed heavyweight unification match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be greatly determined in the next two days. In a letter to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Wednesday, the WBO ordered Hearn to "show cause" within 48 hours why the sanctioning body should not force Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) to enter negotiations for his next WBO title defense against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk -- essentially, demanding proof of a Joshua-Fury fight this summer.

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbo#Combat#Wbo#Matchroom Boxing#Fight#Knockout#December#This Week#England#Demands#Face#Manchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportscompletesports.com

OFFICIAL: Joshua, Fury Clash In Saudi Arabia On August 7 Or 14

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s epic all-British undisputed fight has finally been confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn – who says it will take place in Saudi Arabia on either August 7 or 14. Boxing fans have been early awaiting news over the highly-anticipated showdown between the pair, which will determine...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Eddie Hearn Says The Deal is Done for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury in August

Eddie Hearn announced today that the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO Champion, Anthony Joshua and WBC Champion, Tyson Fury is happening in August in Saudi Arabia. Hearn calls the news “ a very bad secret” since Bob Arum already hinted at the time and place but nothing has been finalized yet. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said, “August the 7th, August the 14th. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight’s happening in Saudi Arabia. To be honest with you, I don’t mind giving you that information.”
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists options Filip Hrgovic IBF title eliminator

By William Lloyd: Eddie Hearn is still steaming at Michael Hunter for not accepting the fight against Matchroom Boxing heavyweight Filip Hrgovic for an IBF title eliminator. Hearn doesn’t understand why Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) would choose to fight former cruiserweight Mike Wilson in a WBA title eliminator rather than facing the arguably more dangerous 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Hrgovic for the IBF title elimintor.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Eddie Hearn reveals financial security issue despite two Fury vs AJ dates

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that there are specific sticking points with the monetary aspect of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua despite naming two possible dates. The Matchroom boss caused a frenzy of media outlets claiming the heavyweight clash was a done deal despite WBN knowing the fight is not by a long shot.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Eddie Hearn: Fury-Joshua Fight To Go Down August 7th or 14th In Saudi Arabia

Although many will take the news with a grain of salt, Matchroom Boxing honcho Eddie Hearn has declared that the beyond long long awaited heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set to go down in August in Saudi Arabia. “August the seventh, August the fourteenth,” Hearn told Sky Sports Television Tuesday. “I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia.” Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, went on to provide some details regarding the promotion for the Fury fight.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British amateur boxer Sandy Ryan joins Eddie Hearn's Matchroom as she outlines plans to kick-start her professional career and contend for world titles in two weight classes

British amateur standout Sandy Ryan has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom ahead of the start of her professional journey this summer. Ryan, a 2018 Commonwealth champion and world silver medallist, spent six years with Team GB and had been eyeing glory in Tokyo last summer. But after...
Tennisgivemesport.com

Daily Digest: Sandy Ryan signs with Eddie Hearn to start professional boxing career

In today's news: British boxer Sandy Ryan signs with Eddie Hearn, Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Italian Open, and Carla Ward resigns from Birmingham City. Britain's Sandy Ryan has taken one step closer to her first professional fight after signing with Matchroom Boxing, led by world famous promoter Eddie Hearn. The 27-year-old Ryan will now be training in the super-lightweight division with Clifton Mitchell and targeting world titles.
Combat SportsSkySports

Anthony Joshua 'has more tools' to win his fight with Tyson Fury, says Filip Hrgovic who can force his way into world title picture

Anthony Joshua is a "more complete fighter" and has been backed to beat Tyson Fury by Filip Hrgovic, who could secure a shot at a world heavyweight title. IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury are in the final stages of agreeing a fight to decide the division's No 1, with promoter Eddie Hearn insisting, "We're all systems go, this fight is on, this fight is happening."