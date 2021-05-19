WBO orders promoter to 'show cause' on why organization shouldn't force Anthony Joshua to enter negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk

Although many will take the news with a grain of salt, Matchroom Boxing honcho Eddie Hearn has declared that the beyond long long awaited heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set to go down in August in Saudi Arabia. “August the seventh, August the fourteenth,” Hearn told Sky Sports Television Tuesday. “I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia.” Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, went on to provide some details regarding the promotion for the Fury fight.