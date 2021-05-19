WBO orders promoter to 'show cause' on why organization shouldn't force Anthony Joshua to enter negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk
The fate of a proposed heavyweight unification match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be greatly determined in the next two days. In a letter to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Wednesday, the WBO ordered Hearn to "show cause" within 48 hours why the sanctioning body should not force Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) to enter negotiations for his next WBO title defense against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk -- essentially, demanding proof of a Joshua-Fury fight this summer.www.espn.com