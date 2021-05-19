newsbreak-logo
Material Transparency within the Lighting Design Community

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe architectural industry has made big strides in the last 5-10 years in its sustainable offerings of products, building practices, cleaner materials, and regenerative ideals. But where does this leave the lighting industry? By comparison, we are lagging behind the rapidly expanding sustainable advancements of the larger built environment. While some may argue the reductions in operational carbon with LED technology, we must pause and ask ourselves, “Is better efficiency and lower wattage enough?” While we can boast high efficacy, have we considered the embodied carbon of our fixtures, or essentially where our luminaires come from, what are they made of, and where they go at the end of their life?

#Un#European Union#Built Environment#Information Design#Material Design#Design Products#Sustainable Design#Building Materials#The Red List#Epd#Declare Just Labels#Eu#Ilfi#Hpd#Un#Lc#Lfa#Ies#Leed Green Assoc#Material Transparency
