Dr. Michael Poulson’s strong comments about structural racism associated with housing and communities and the services (education, jobs, etc.) provided there are right on target and need to be addressed by government policy and programs (“Biden’s infrastructure plan must curb structural racism,” Opinion, April 27). As a fellow physician, I hope that Poulson and others in our field will also address the structural racism in how we pay for health care for children and youth (and older people) in many of these communities.