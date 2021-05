I am a writer, journalist, professor, systems modeler, computational and digital health expert, avocado-eater, and entrepreneur, not always in that order. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website had a new statement: “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.” So assuming that you are not Deadpool or the Lone Ranger, “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” So starting now, get ready to see more people without face masks on and moving within six feet or one Denzel (because Denzel Washington is about six feet tall) of each other.