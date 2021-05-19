Bureau of Health to Distribute Free Narcan

10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Naloxone (intranasal brand name: Narcan) is a medication that does not harm the individual it is administered to and is used to reverse an overdose caused by an opioid by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain. The statewide standing order has been reissued and signed by the Acting Physician General for any Pennsylvanian to get naloxone at a pharmacy without the need to get a prescription from your doctor. We suggest you call your local pharmacy and ask if they have naloxone and whether it is covered under your individual insurance plan.