Strict New Texas Law Bans Abortion After 6 Weeks, Even in Cases of Rape

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally announced it would hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a rule that directly challenges Roe v. Wade’s mandate that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If Mississippi’s 2018 ban is upheld by the now-staunchly conservative court, it would not only further restrict access to abortions in a state where access is already severely limited, it would also open the door to more and more restrictive bans that up to now have been determined to be unconstitutional.