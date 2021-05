The first Thursday in May is World Password Day. Keeping your data safe isn't as difficult as you think. Here are some strategies. As a system administrator, every 60 days (per our password expiration policy) I find myself in Password Hell. This entails having to change about two dozen expiring passwords to continue to access the systems I need to do my job. It's particularly cumbersome since I work from home permanently now, and if I somehow end up locking myself out of my laptop (as has happened twice when the new local password somehow didn't take) that's a major work stoppage issue.