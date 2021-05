A search warrant at an Azle residence resulted in multiple arrests and a suspected narcotics seizure by the Parker County Sheriff's Office last week. The Parker County Special Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant May 6 at a residence in the 1300 block of Oakridge Road. SCU investigators searched the residence, surrounding property, vehicles and outbuildings, seizing three handguns, approximately 72 grams of methamphetamine, 49 (THC) cartridges, approximately two grams of cocaine, approximately one gram of (mushrooms), 13 tablets of alprazolam (Xanax), approximately 13 grams of hydroponic marijuana and more than $40,000 in U.S. currency from the home during the execution of the warrant.