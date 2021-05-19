How to add OpenProject integration into Nextcloud
Jack Wallen walks you through the steps of integrating OpenProject notifications into the Nextcloud Dashboard for a quick heads up on your assigned project tasks. With the release of Nextcloud 20, it is now possible to integrate the cloud platform with one of the finest open source project management tools on the market, OpenProject. With this integration, users can add widgets to the Nextcloud dashboard to keep track of their assigned projects within your OpenProject instance which can either be self-hosted in your data center or from the OpenProject cloud service.www.techrepublic.com