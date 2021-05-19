New breakthroughs in AI technology
For many organizations around the world, digital transformation has been accelerated by the global pandemic, sparking Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make a fundamental shift from out of reach tool or proof of concept purgatory to a real revenue driver. AI today is changing the way businesses operate in fundamental ways, from how they communicate with their customers through virtual agents, to automating key workflows and even managing network security. At IBM’s Think Conference, our annual flagship global event, we are announcing new breakthroughs in AI technology, for businesses and consumers.www.kgun9.com