San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo moves forward with reopening guidelines, plans for in-person city council

kcbx.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months. City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the city at the May 18 council meeting. He said the city expects to reopen in alignment with future guidelines from the state.

