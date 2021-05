TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Lightning fans hoping to secure a ticket for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs may have their post-season dream come true. For now, tickets for Round 1 are available exclusively to premium season ticket members. Beginning Friday morning, all other season ticket members can grab a seat. However, the biggest Bolts headline of the week is that fan capacity at Amalie Arena will increase to 7,000 for the first round of playoffs.