newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Are Programs Like Critical Race Theory Masking America’s True History?

KXL
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across America are trying to integrate “critical race theory” into their curriculum, but how much of theories like this are based in fact, and how much is based on assumption? To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Bob Woodson, who is a civil rights veteran, urban community development leader, author, and founder and president of the Woodson Center, and the author, along with the 1776 Unites project of the new book “Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers” (You can buy it HERE).

www.kxl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True History#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#American Society#Civil Society#The Woodson Center#Theories#Assumption#Race Hustlers#Mr Woodson#Revisionists#Rescuing American History#Community Development#Book#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Arkansas GovernmentPosted by
Arkansas Times

Why do Republican politicians oppose ‘critical race theory’? Simple: they prefer history through a white filter

Fascinating article in The Root on the school textbooks used by the noisiest opponents of teaching about slavery and “critical race theory.”. The bottom line: They like white history, as interpreted by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the cult of Robert E. Lee. You know what I mean: Slavery had its good points. Reconstruction was wrong. There was and is no systemic discrimination against black people in the United States of Dixie.
Minoritiestrumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Critical Race Theory the newest culture war

Conservatives are waging a new culture war, this time against Critical Race Theory, or CRT. Idaho’s governor just signed a bill that would ban CRT from being taught in public schools. That may not be surprising for a state that ranks as the second most hateful, and we in Connecticut may think little of the fact that a state as white as Idaho would ban CRT, ironically proving the very need for it, but the growing momentum against CRT is concerning, no matter how “woke” your neighborhood is.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Schools push critical race theory propaganda

A new Department of Education draft rule promises schools that “incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse perspectives” into their history and civics programs will receive priority consideration for funding. In layman’s terms, that means make way for the pushing of critical race theory, err, propaganda, into the most impressionable...
California Societycitizensjournal.us

Coming to a School Near You? Critical Race Theory Aims at America’s Foundations

An emphasis on defining America’s history in terms of “social justice,” and Critical Race Theory (CRT) in particular, is popping up in our local public schools. For instance, the capstone assignment in a current ninth-grade English course at Newbury Park High School is aimed squarely at “an in-depth exploration of a topic that has something to do with prejudice, intolerance, and injustice (just like the majority of the literature in this course).” The assignment, which requires a parent’s signature of approval, guides students to explore a variety of “wrongdoing, attitudes of prejudice and intolerance” in America’s history, through the study of groups including Black Lives Matter, criminals who received minimum sentences, women in science, LGBTQ and more. The assignment’s goal is to give students a “perspective of dealing with wrongdoing and recognizing the need for lasting and comprehensive reconciliation” to “help students to develop a more mindful approach in a variety of real-world environments, including school, home, and community.”
Minoritiesmercatornet.com

Is the tide turning against critical race theory?

Those invested in human dignity and the stability of Western societies have no doubt followed with interest the fashion known as critical race theory (CRT). Author James Lindsay, who has studied and written prolifically on the topic, explains that according to CRT:. race is a political construction that was invented...
MinoritiesBaptist Standard

Commentary: Six ways to engage critical race theory

In part one, we explored how critical race theory is not some monolithic field of study with a universal set of shared presuppositions or conclusions. In part two, we looked at some helpful ways critical theorists have shown ugly truths of American history that many Christians have been more comfortable ignoring or trying to explain away.
MinoritiesPosted by
Next City

People of Color Are Experts on America. But You Aren’t Listening.

In 1969, James Baldwin joined the Dick Cavett Show for an interview in which, clearly exhausted and exasperated, he is called on to discuss Black optimism—or, really, the battle against white supremacy and the tension between hopelessness and resilience that pervade the Black experience. Always profound, he says: “Perhaps I know more about you and your institutions than you know about me.”
MinoritiesLewiston Morning Tribune

Commentary: Whites are hated because they created America

In “Why the Jews?” my book on anti-Semitism, there is a chapter on anti-Americanism. My co-author, Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, and I long ago understood that many of the reasons for Jew-hatred and America-hatred were the same. Among them are envy of success — material, of course, but even more importantly,...
MinoritiesFox News

Leo Terrell warns against teaching critical race theory in schools: 'Government-sponsored racism'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday that the implementation of critical race theory in U.S. schools is "government-sponsored racism." LEO TERRELLl: I want to be very clear to the Fox viewers. The implementation of the critical race theory would be government-sponsored racism. You stated it already. It’s not grounded in fact. It is a lie. And yet I just heard that clip where the proponent of the critical race theory is lying about the implementation and truthfulness. It’s not grounded in fact. This country was not motivated to have a revolution based on slavery. That is a lie...
Minoritieskjzz.org

ASU Professor: Critical Race Theory Is Not About 'Demeaning White People'

Arizona lawmakers are close to passing a bill opponents say is part of a nationwide effort to ban teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools. The bill, SB 1532, doesn’t reference critical race theory, but a new amendment by Rep. Michelle Udall states educators may not teach concepts that suggest one race, ethnic group or sexual is morally or intellectually superior or is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Atlantic

Who’s Afraid of Critical Race Theory?

On January 12, Keith Ammon, a Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, introduced a bill that would bar schools as well as organizations that have entered into a contract or subcontract with the state from endorsing “divisive concepts.” Specifically, the measure would forbid “race or sex scapegoating,” questioning the value of meritocracy, and suggesting that New Hampshire—or the United States—is “fundamentally racist.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Betsey DeVos torches Randi Weingarten's defense of critical race theory: '1619 Project is not history'

Former education secretary Betsey DeVos denounced the American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Tuesday following her aggressive defense of The New York Times’ controversial "1619 Project" and critical race theory-based educational curriculums. Weingarten defended the project in a tense exchange with "The Story" host Martha MacCallum a day...
Minoritiespcccourier.com

A biased telling of history keeps white supremacy alive

With the Derek Chauvin verdict, holding a police officer accountable for the death of George Floyd, it is sickening to behold any opposition to the suffering that the African American community endures. A counter movement claimed much smaller crowds hailing that white lives matter and attempted to promote the idea of opposition “against the media, government and educational institutions that are anti-white.” The entitlement with these views is undeniable and is rooted in our flawed educational system, which continues to perpetuate white supremacy. The history that we are given is dominated by white males and their successes and it does not account for the history or achievements of people of color.
MinoritiesNew York Post

What critical race theory is really about

Critical race theory is fast becoming America’s new institutional orthodoxy. Yet most Americans have never heard of it — and of those who have, many don’t understand it. This must change. We need to know what it is so we can know how to fight it. To explain critical race...