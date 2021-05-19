Are Programs Like Critical Race Theory Masking America’s True History?

Conservatives are waging a new culture war, this time against Critical Race Theory, or CRT. Idaho’s governor just signed a bill that would ban CRT from being taught in public schools. That may not be surprising for a state that ranks as the second most hateful, and we in Connecticut may think little of the fact that a state as white as Idaho would ban CRT, ironically proving the very need for it, but the growing momentum against CRT is concerning, no matter how “woke” your neighborhood is.