Minorities

Are Programs Like Critical Race Theory Masking America’s True History?

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across America are trying to integrate “critical race theory” into their curriculum, but how much of theories like this are based in fact, and how much is based on assumption? To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Bob Woodson, who is a civil rights veteran, urban community development leader, author, and founder and president of the Woodson Center, and the author, along with the 1776 Unites project of the new book “Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers” (You can buy it HERE).

