City Quotient: Stone Quarries and the Bean Dinner

There are some lakes on the east side of the Scioto River around Route 104 on the city’s South Side. Are they part of the river? If not, where did they come from?. Those are old stone quarries that produced a lot of Columbus Limestone (see CQ, October 2017). Columbus Limestone underlies 13 Ohio counties from Lake Erie southward and can be as much as 105 feet thick, so many quarries are quite deep. (The words “rock” and “stone” are sometimes used interchangeably, but “rock” typically refers to the material in its natural state and “stone” refers to rock manipulated or worked for human purposes.)