Exclusive NFT collection features tracks that have never been commercially released and never-before-seen content from the award-winning rapper’s Revenge Tour. YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music and ticketing which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, is debuting its marketplace with an exclusive NFT collection from XXXTentacion. The history-making collection features tracks that have never been commercially released and never-before-seen content from XXXTentacion’s Revenge Tour, which was the award-winning rapper’s first and last time performing live before he was fatally shot in 2018. The open edition NFT drop will kick off on Monday, May 10th, and wrap on Sunday, May 15th.