newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Saturdays NYC Keeps It Simple With New Summer Script T-Shirt

By Jack Archer
airows.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturdays NYC continues to put on a master class in typography, always remixing its logo to provide minimalist graphic t-shirts and sweatshirts that appeal to those who typically avoid graphic t-shirts and sweatshirts. And their latest is another good one. The Summer Script Standard Tee is cut in an extra-soft...

airows.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Vibe#Typography#Saturdays Nyc#Cotton#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Lifestylefashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
GovernmentNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
SocietyNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
Governmentmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...