A well fitted, tailored, and prestigiously made suit is a timeless piece for men. The suit is one of the most traditional aspects of menswear. Of course, like everything else in fashion, trends have evolved and or have been reinstated in the current modern version. The most beautiful aspect of the suit is that it is a vital part of a man’s wardrobe all year round. The different materials will determine when to wear it, wools for the colder months and linens/seersucker for the hotter days, but regardless every man needs a suit for all types of occasions no matter the weather.