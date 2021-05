So I had no idea this was a good idea and no it is not because your mailbox stinks. It's always best to learn something new everyday and today I learned about the importance of dryer sheers in your mailbox. I legit have never heard about this until this morning when a mailman was talking about thanking their customers for putting dryer sheets in their mailbox. The reason for this, it deters wasp nests. Which apparently in the mailing industry can be a problem when those nests start to form in the spring.