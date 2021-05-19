newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Lifestyle

One Tank Trip: Antietam Lake Park

By Karin Mallett
WFMZ-TV Online
 10 hours ago

BERKS, Pa. | On a hike, nature is all around you. Look around and you could see a turtle, or a frog who had just jumped in the lake, or even a family of geese nearby. And all this, just on a morning walk. Imagine what you'll find at Antietam...

www.wfmz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Berks County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Mount Penn, PA
County
Berks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Antietam Creek#Bald Eagles#Migrating Birds#The Mount Penn Preserve#Boat Commission#Antietam Lake Park#Osprey#Geese#Interesting Birds#Rare Plants#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Pennsylvania LifestyleWFMZ-TV Online

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary hosts native plant sale

KEMPTON, Pa. - A plant sale at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks County was able to take Pennsylvania back to its roots. The sanctuary hosted a sale on both Saturday and Sunday featuring only species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs and trees. Wildlife officials say these...
Pennsylvania LifestyleReading Eagle

A happy note for the beginning of butterfly season [opinion]

Pottstown butterfly aficionado Ron Richael's recent report on overwintering pipevine swallowtails is the kind of good news we need. Richael says he overwintered 26 pipevine swallowtail chrysalides. He stored them outside under the patio where it was cold with very little sunlight. "It took 6 weeks for this batch to...
Pennsylvania LifestyleReading Eagle

Need a few gardening tips? There's an upcoming program for that

Kathy Roberts will present "Safe Gardening for Seniors," a free virtual program on May 20 at 6 p.m. for the Wyomissing Public Library. Roberts, a health and wellness educator at Berks Encore, will discuss gardening practices, offer professional advice and tips on safety. Register for the Zoom program at ann@wyopublib.org...
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Ribbon cutting held for Berks County little library

WEST READING, Pa. - There's a new and smaller place in Berks County for people to find their next book of choice. The Rotary Club of West Reading and Wyomissing cut the ribbon on the first "Little Library" on Monday. The club is working with community partners to provide free...
Pennsylvania BusinessReading Eagle

Schuylkill Valley Sports rebrands, aims to mount comeback with concept stores

Despite closing its last brick and mortar store in Berks County almost a year ago, Schuylkill Valley Sports isn't ready to take its ball and go home just yet. The Pottstown-based sporting goods retailer announced it has rebranded to SV Sports in April, while the company continues to maintain a local presence through uniform sales and its revamped website, svsports.com.
Pennsylvania LifestyleMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener: Spotted lanternfly update

A spotted lanternfly is a beautiful planthopper that already wreaks havoc with our fruit industry within the quarantine zone of 34 counties in southeastern, southcentral, northeastern, and western Pennsylvania. This year Montour County has been added to the quarantine list that already included Columbia, Northumberland, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties. In addition to Pennsylvania, now Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia have populations of this pest. We must monitor our properties. It is crucial that we not transport the spotted lanternfly as egg masses, nymphs, or adults.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Mountain Mary Anna Maria Young epitaph

The following epitaph appears in Morton L. Montgomery's book "History of Berks County, Pennsylvania" published in 1886. It is for renowned Pennsylvania Dutch healer "Mountain Mary" Anna Maria Young (Jung). It is said to have been carved in a stone next to her grave in Pike Township. "Anna Maria Young,...
Pennsylvania GovernmentReading Eagle

Berks County libraries offer Summer Quest programs

Summer Quest programs are set to begin at libraries throughout Berks County in June, Berks County Public Libraries announced Monday. Marissa Guidara, youth services consultant for the Reading Library District, said the programs provide free access to reading materials and activities that foster curiosity and creativity. “Library summer programs have...
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading-area man's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Joseph Cleveland Conley, 60, was pronounced dead of natural causes Friday at his residence in the Reading area. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.