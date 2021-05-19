One Tank Trip: Antietam Lake Park

A spotted lanternfly is a beautiful planthopper that already wreaks havoc with our fruit industry within the quarantine zone of 34 counties in southeastern, southcentral, northeastern, and western Pennsylvania. This year Montour County has been added to the quarantine list that already included Columbia, Northumberland, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties. In addition to Pennsylvania, now Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia have populations of this pest. We must monitor our properties. It is crucial that we not transport the spotted lanternfly as egg masses, nymphs, or adults.