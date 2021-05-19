newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Sports

Georgia transfer guard K.D. Johnson commits to Auburn

By Josh Vitale Montgomery Advertiser
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Pearl continues to overhaul the Auburn basketball backcourt through the transfer portal. The Tigers already added Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper and Desi Sills this offseason. On Wednesday, they added a fourth to that group – K.D. Johnson. The former Georgia guard announced his commitment to Auburn on social...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
Basketball
Auburn, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Alexander
Person
Bruce Pearl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Guard#Left Guard#Bulldogs#Tigers#Sec#Nli#Military Academy#Nba#Point Guards#9 Of 19 Shooting#3 Point Range#Hargrave#Green#Transfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
NCAA
Related
Georgia Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia SportsPosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Sportskentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia SportsPosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Auburn football lands SEMO transfer safety Bydarrius Knighten

Auburn football continues to use the transfer portal to fill needs on defense. After UAB nose tackle Tony Fair committed to the Tigers as a graduate transfer Wednesday, Southeast Missouri safety Bydarrius Knighten did the same Friday. Like the 25-year-old Fair, Knighten is an experienced veteran. The Tunica, Miss., native...
Georgia SportsGwinnett Daily Post

‘Exceptional as they come’ — Snell twins leave their mark on Buford High School

It’s likely few people have gotten as much from their high school experience as Buford High School’s Snell twins — Callie and Caroline. In addition to being outstanding students, the list of extracurricular accomplishments the two graduating students have participated in is staggering. In fact, it might actually take less time to list what Callie and Caroline haven’t done while at Buford.
Georgia Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Prep spotlight: Alison Dyson's fly lifts Riverton past Auburn

May 15—RIVERTON — With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and the go-ahead run at first, Riverton High School's Alison Dyson sent a fly ball to left field where it was misplayed, which led to two runs and a 5-4 win over Auburn in a Sangamo Conference softball game on Friday.
Georgia Sportsmainstreetnews.com

BASEBALL: Bulldoggs swept by Allatoona in Sweet 16

Winder-Barrow’s hopes of a second straight Elite Eight berth and third in five seasons came to an end Thursday, May 6, as Allatoona swept the Bulldoggs in the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs. The fourth-ranked Buccaneers put up big third and fourth innings and then held off...
Georgia SportsGwinnett Daily Post

Arkansas transfer Sills signs with Auburn

Arkansas transfer Desi Sills signed a financial aid agreement with Auburn on Wednesday, according to coach Bruce Pearl. Sills, a 6-foot-2 guard, was a key player on the Arkansas squad that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this past season. "Desi is a proven winner," Pearl said in...
Georgia SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Auburn Football Called Out For Recruiting Graphic

When the NFL Draft rolls around, college football programs do everything they can to promote the players they’ve produced for recruiting purposes. Obviously, it is a little trickier for a new staff, like the one Bryan Harsin has assembled at Auburn. Harsin and company haven’t coached a game on the...
Georgia Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Auburn softball winless against Tennessee in final home series

Words hurtled back and forth between Auburn and Tennessee softball fans following a series where the Auburn Tigers lost three one-run games and watched first baseman Justus Perry get hit by pitches three times in two days. In the final home series of the season, the Tigers lost 1-2, 2-3...