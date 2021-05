Fans of the Pokemon Adventures manga have a cause to celebrate right now. Viz just recently announced the release date for the Sword and Shield chapter of the story. Pokemon Adventures was originally released back in 1997, and chronicled the adventures of Red and his journeys through Kanto, loosely retelling the story of the first Pokemon games. The manga is still ongoing, and as each new game is released, the manga shifts focus to the new protagonist, and loosely retells the story of that game. The latest chapter has already released in Japan and tells the story of Pokemon Sword and Shield.