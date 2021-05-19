newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Crime & Safety

More L.A. freeway drivers report being struck by pellets or projectiles; rear window shatters as motorist drives down 5 Freeway in Silver Lake

By City News Service
theeastsiderla.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Lake -- A driver reported that his rear window was shattered as he drove southbound on the 5 Freeway this morning. It's one of the several dozen incidents that have recently been reported by area freeway drivers, whose vehicles have sustained damage from what may have been BB gun pellets, gunshots or other projectiles, according to the CHP and news reports.

www.theeastsiderla.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
La Puente, CA
City
Cerritos, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Rear Window#Vandalism#Driving#Accident#Passenger Vehicles#Border Patrol#Fire Damage#Dodge Charger#Orange And Riverside#Area Freeway Drivers#Rear Windshield#Bb Gun Pellets#Motorists#Gunshots#Chp Officials#Valley Boulevard#Norwalk Boulevard#Unincorporated Area#Sustained Damage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
California Crime & SafetySanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
California Governmentmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
California Governmentpalisadesnews.com

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire

LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning. The LAFD has announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection to the Palisades Fire, which has burned over 1,000 acres and remains at zero percent containment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was first reported Friday...
California GovernmentSanta Clarita Radio

Sheriff’s Department To Hold Active Shooter Training At Castaic Lake In Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.
California GovernmentPress Democrat

Map: Where the Palisades fire is burning in Los Angeles County

MODIS & VIIRS data are updated twice daily. Wildfire perimeters are updated once daily. Click on any map point or feature for more information. This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current...