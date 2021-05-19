More L.A. freeway drivers report being struck by pellets or projectiles; rear window shatters as motorist drives down 5 Freeway in Silver Lake
Silver Lake -- A driver reported that his rear window was shattered as he drove southbound on the 5 Freeway this morning. It's one of the several dozen incidents that have recently been reported by area freeway drivers, whose vehicles have sustained damage from what may have been BB gun pellets, gunshots or other projectiles, according to the CHP and news reports.www.theeastsiderla.com