Starting Tomorrow, Harris County Public Health offers the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park. Parents who register their children through ReadyHarris.org, can choose the NRG Park location when they enter their child’s date of birth. Parents or guardians, who do not accompany their child, need to sign a Parental Consent to authorize their children get the vaccine. If parents go to the vaccination site without an appointment, the Parental Consent will be provided on site.