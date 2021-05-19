newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Entertainment

PODCAST: Combat and Campus: Writing Through War with Annette Langlois Grunseth

By Andrew Kleidon
Door County Pulse
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra Fitzgerald sits down with Annette Langlois Grunseth, a Green Bay poet who recently launched her latest book, Combat and Campus: Writing Through War, with a virtual event at Write-On. The book of poems was inspired by her brother, Sgt. Peter Langlois, and includes his correspondence home during the Vietnam war.

