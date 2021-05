Will bitcoin’s price appreciate once again as the US government prepares to give up to $3,600 per month to 39 million American households?. A new rule under the hat of the COVID-19 relief bill will see 39 million US households receive up to $3,600 monthly starting from mid-July. Given the history between BTC’s price appreciation since the first-ever stimulus bill, the narrative rises now if this latest endeavor will push bitcoin higher again.