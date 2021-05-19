newsbreak-logo
Biofuel groups pleased court has vacated refinery exemptions

By Amie Simpson
Biofuel groups are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit vacated three small refinery exemptions granted by the Trump administration’s EPA in January. Less than a day before the inauguration of President Biden, the Trump administration’s EPA announced the exemptions later confirmed to Sinclair refineries in Wyoming. The Renewable Fuels Association filed an emergency stay in the U.S. Court of Appeals, and in its April 30th filing, EPA said the previous administration’s agency failed to properly analyze the petitions.

