This one was a head scratcher and with the outcome, it is difficult not to make some cutting remarks. State, Friday, May 7th, was "run-ruled" by Duke 10-0. Duke is one of our bigger rivals, so the State faithful want to beat them any time and in any sport. So, one might wonder/ask why Angie Rizzi, Logan Morris and Tatyana Forbes were not in the line-up. One might also wonder/ask why State's ace, Abby Trahan, did not pitch the crucial game one of the series.