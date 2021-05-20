2022 Ford F-150 Lightning arrives for $39,974, aims for work instead of party tricks
Get ready to ride the Lightning because America’s best-selling vehicle has just gone electric. On Wednesday the electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck was unveiled with a starting price of $39,974, up to 300 miles of range, 563 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, four-wheel-drive, and most importantly, worksite capabilities instead of cool GIF-worthy features when it arrives in dealers in the summer of 2022.www.motorauthority.com