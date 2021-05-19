newsbreak-logo
Technology

Canada opens 6Ghz band for Wi-Fi, tripling spectrum access

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – The government of Canada will open the 6GHz band of radio frequency spectrum, tripling the current amount available for Wi-Fi and leading to faster speeds and greater coverage, the country’s minister for science and innovation announced on Wednesday. “High-quality and affordable wireless services have never been more...

mix929.com
Justin Trudeau
#Rural Canada#Spectrum Auction#Broadband Speeds#Broadband Internet Access#Wireless Internet#Reuters#Canadians#Bell Inc#Telus Corp#Rogers Communications Inc#Shaw Communications Inc#Radio Frequency Spectrum#Affordable Broadband#Faster Speeds#Country#Toronto#Liberal#United States#Care#Reporting
Americas
