newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Sports

Wolfpack women’s tennis advances to first-ever semifinal, takes down No. 3 Georgia

By Nicholas Schnittker, Sports Editor
Technician Online
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC State women’s tennis team took down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 to advance to the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship semifinal. The Wolfpack started off the day strong, winning its seventh straight doubles point. The first doubles win of the day came from senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami. The duo started out poorly, falling behind 3-0 before winning five games in a row and eventually taking it 6-4.

www.technicianonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Georgia Bulldogs#Nc State#Final#Singles#Junior Alana Smith#Fifth Year Adriana Reami#Senior Lexi Keberle#Senior Jaeda Daniel#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Sportswymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
SportsWIS-TV

Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar...
Georgia Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia Sports247Sports

Kentucky adds Georgia transfer, All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky coach John Calipari has gone from having zero point guards on his roster to having two in very short succession. After freshman Devin Askew transferred to Texas and signee Nolan Hickman asked out of his letter of intent, that left Calipari in a precarious position without a single point guard heading into next season.
College Sportsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Sportsfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Georgia SportsPosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?