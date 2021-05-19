Wolfpack women’s tennis advances to first-ever semifinal, takes down No. 3 Georgia
The NC State women’s tennis team took down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 to advance to the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship semifinal. The Wolfpack started off the day strong, winning its seventh straight doubles point. The first doubles win of the day came from senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami. The duo started out poorly, falling behind 3-0 before winning five games in a row and eventually taking it 6-4.www.technicianonline.com