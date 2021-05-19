newsbreak-logo
1 dead after police pursuit in GF, Traill Counties (Update)

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a man fleeing police in a stolen car on Interstate 29 died in head-on collision with a semi-trailer in a construction zone south of Hillsboro. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman in the stolen car was injured. The semi driver, 24-year-old Amirtpal Singh, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was treated and released at a local hospital. The chase began about 11 a.m. Wednesday when the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling southbound on I-29 in the Thompson area. The patrol said speeds exceeded 100 mph. The 31-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger was transported to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

knoxradio.com
