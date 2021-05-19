Billy Porter Opens up About Being HIV-Positive

The myth of Cinderella has been told in countless different ways over the years, with the iconic princess and her supporting cast of characters being fodder for some unique storytelling. Later this year, audiences will be treated to an entirely new iteration in the form of Kay Cannon's Cinderella, a musical interpretation of the story that was recently confirmed to be making its debut on Amazon Prime instead of in theaters. The film boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Billy Porter, who will be portraying a new take on the Fairy Godmother dubbed the "Fab G". Just days after unveiling the first teaser photos for the project, Sony and Amazon have showcased a look at Porter in character, which you can check out below.