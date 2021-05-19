Billy Porter Opens up About Being HIV-Positive
For the first time since being diagnosed over a decade ago, Billy Porter has revealed he is HIV-positive. The award-winning Pose actor opened up about living with HIV and why he chose to keep his status a secret all these years in a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. Porter explained that his positive status was confirmed in 2007, an already challenging year in which he was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes and filed for bankruptcy. The decision to to stay silent about his status, even to his mother, was motivated out of a sense of shame and a fear of being discriminated against within the industry.www.papermag.com