Canada opens 6Ghz band for Wi-Fi, tripling spectrum access

Have you ever had this thought while traveling on a plane that how come those Wi-Fi signals are available at a height of thousands of feet above the ground, allowing you to carry your routine online activities the same as usual? How does the inflight Wi-Fi work at 35,000 feet up in the air? It does seem like a miracle, testifying the rapid advancement in the fields of science and technology. Gone are the days when we would be disconnected from the world existing below our airplane, with no internet access, and our mobile phones asked to be turned off. We are so much dependent on Wi-Fi access these days that we can hardly imagine a couple of minutes without it. With providers offering foolproof wireless networks like RCN WiFi, our expectations for seamless wireless connectivity have risen, even when we are traveling above the ground. Just as we have become accustomed to Wi-Fi access everywhere we go, all hail to public Wi-Fi hotspots, we now also expect them on our air flights while traveling for work or leisure. Many questions arise in our minds the moment we hear that most of the airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi facilities. How does inflight Wi-Fi work and is it safe to use it? Let us delve deeper to know all about it: