newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Domino's Announces CFO Transition Plan

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 hours ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced today that Stuart A. Levy will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. While he is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, Mr. Levy will continue with the Company in an advisory capacity until August 31, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

The Company has commenced a search for the next CFO with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles. Effective immediately, Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer, will assume oversight of a newly established Office of the CFO comprised of Ryan Goers, Vice President, Finance, Global Financial Planning and Analysis; Juan Jose Joachin, Vice President, Finance Operations; and Jessica L. Parrish Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer until the new CFO is in place.

"At Domino's, we have a talented and dedicated finance and accounting team - and I have great confidence that we will continue to execute on our financial objectives as we identify a new CFO," said Mr. Allison. "We continue to focus on providing outstanding food and service to our customers worldwide, as evidenced by robust retail sales growth and another record-setting year of franchisee profitability. The Domino's brand and value proposition is as strong as it has ever been and we remain confident in our long-term outlook."

"On behalf of everyone at Domino's, I would like to thank Stu for his contributions, including his leadership throughout the complex challenges of the pandemic," Mr. Allison continued. "We maintained and built on our financial strength, invested in the capacity required to support the long-term growth of the brand, and delivered significant shareholder value, all while putting our team members and customers first."

"Domino's is in a great position to continue its impressive track record of global growth," said Mr. Levy. "It's been a privilege to work with the amazing team members and franchisees who make Domino's such an iconic brand and I'm confident this will be a smooth transition."

Mr. Levy's departure did not result from any disagreement regarding the Company's financial reporting or accounting policies, procedures, estimates, or judgments.

About Domino's Pizza ®Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide - via Domino's Carside Delivery ®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order - dominos.com Company Info - biz.dominos.comMedia Assets - media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:This press release contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "approximately," "potential," "outlook" and similar terms and phrases that concern our strategy, plans or intentions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning future results of operations and business strategy, our anticipated profitability, estimates in same store sales growth, the growth of our U.S. and international business, ability to service our indebtedness, our future cash flows, our operating performance, trends in our business and other descriptions of future events reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. While we believe these expectations and projections are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our recapitalization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance or renegotiate key terms of that indebtedness in the future; the impact a downgrade in our credit rating may have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness; our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of COVID-19 on our business and supply chain; the effectiveness of our advertising, operations and promotional initiatives; the strength of our brand, including our ability to compete in the U.S. and internationally in our intensely competitive industry, including the food service and food delivery markets; the impact of social media and other consumer-oriented technologies on our business, brand and reputation; the impact of new or improved technologies and alternative methods of delivery on consumer behavior; new product, digital ordering and concept developments by us, and other food-industry competitors; our ability to maintain good relationships with and attract new franchisees, and franchisees' ability to successfully manage their operations without negatively impacting our royalty payments and fees or our brand's reputation; our ability to successfully implement cost-saving strategies; our ability and that of our franchisees to successfully operate in the current and future credit environment; changes in the level of consumer spending given general economic conditions, including interest rates, energy prices and consumer confidence; our ability and that of our franchisees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation; changes in operating expenses resulting from changes in prices of food (particularly cheese), fuel and other commodity costs, labor, utilities, insurance, employee benefits and other operating costs; the impact that widespread illness, health epidemics or general health concerns, severe weather conditions and natural disasters may have on our business and the economies of the countries where we operate; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in income tax rates; our ability to retain or replace our executive officers and other key members of management and our ability to adequately staff our stores and supply chain centers with qualified personnel; our ability to find and/or retain suitable real estate for our stores and supply chain centers; changes in government legislation and regulations, including changes in laws and regulations regarding information privacy, payment methods consumer protection and social media; adverse legal judgments or settlements; food-borne illness or contamination of products; data breaches, power loss, technological failures, user error or other cyber risks threatening us or our franchisees; the effect of war, terrorism, catastrophic events or climate change; our ability to pay dividends and repurchase shares; changes in consumer tastes, spending and traffic patterns and demographic trends; actions by activist investors; changes in accounting policies; and adequacy of our insurance coverage. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should be evaluated with an understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or other applicable law, we will not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-announces-cfo-transition-plan-301295436.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
231
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominos#Consumer Behavior#Pizza Delivery#Company President#Executive Vice President#Executive President#Chief Strategy Officer#Domino#Dpz#Heidrick Struggles#Office Of The Cfo#Finance Operations#Corporate Controller#Domino S Pizza#Google Home#Apple Watch#Amazon Echo#Twitter#Investor Relations#Pizza Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Appian Appoints Monica Pinto As Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Monica Pinto as Appian's CFO strengthens the Company's senior leadership team. Monica will support the Executive Team on leading the financial management of the company. Brings 20 years of experience in financial services across Europe, Asia and Latin America and over 25 years of experience in both Emerging...
Businessaithority.com

CodeLogic, Inc. Appoints Robert Levy as Chairman of the Board

Levy Brings Over 30 Years of Software Industry Expertise to Codelogic. CodeLogic, Inc., an enterprise software company advancing automated application dependency analysis, announced the appointment of Robert Levy as Chairman of the Board, effective February 22, 2021. Levy is a distinguished Silicon Valley business executive, strategic consultant, innovator, and board advisor with over 30 years of experience leading all aspects of the computer software and services business for companies including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Computer Associates, and BEA Systems.
Posted by
Reuters

Ackman announces Pershing Square owns about 6% of Domino's - WSJ

May 12 (Reuters) - William Ackman's Pershing Square owns about 6% of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Inc, the billionaire investor, whose bets on companies are closely watched, announced on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/3w2fRBG) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

FanDuel’s CEO Matt King Announces Plans to Leave the Company

FanDuel’s CEO, Matt King announced that he will be resigning from his position. The announcement comes while FanDuel’s owner, Flutter Entertainment, is assessing the possibility of listing a “small stake” of the company in the US. Matt King to Leave FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment announced today that Matt King, FanDuel’s CEO,...
metroatlantaceo.com

Local $9 Billion firm Announces Jamie Hennessy as New CFO

Homrich Berg is pleased to announce the addition of Jamie Hennessy as its new Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Tony Guinta, who is stepping down from the CFO position at the end of May to focus on a more limited advisory role after more than 20 years at the firm. Hennessy comes to the $9.5 billion, Atlanta-based RIA with 13 years of industry experience and CFO know-how, and is an expert in creating scalable reporting and accounting software solutions.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hapag-Lloyd plans more capacity investments - CFO tells analysts

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German container liner Hapag-Lloyd will make more investments in vessel capacity this year to grow in line with the global market, where it is the number five operator, Chief Finance Officer Mark Frese told analysts on Wednesday. Apart from the unspecified further investments in containers,...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

How Domino’s became a technology company

This edition of A Deeper Dive is brought to you by SoftTek. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features Dennis Maloney, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain’s chief innovation officer who discusses the company’s effective use of technology. Domino’s was struggling more than a decade...
Businessfleetequipmentmag.com

Grote Industries announces new CFO

David Sickels is the Associate Editor of Tire Review and Fleet Equipment magazines. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online. Brian Blanton has joined Grote Industries as its chief financial officer, bringing with him 25 years of experience in...
healthleadersmedia.com

Centene announces C-suite change with new CFO

Clayton-based managed care provider Centene Corp. announced Friday that it has appointed a new chief financial officer. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry red rash being called “COVID arm” is a harmless but annoying response in some people who get...
roi-nj.com

Zoetis promotes CFO to oversee international efforts, hires Catalent’s CFO to replace him

Zoetis has made a pair of changes to its leadership team, promoting its chief financial officer to group president and hiring a new CFO, it announced Tuesday. The Parsippany-based animal health company said in a news release that Glenn David, executive vice president and CFO, has been named EVP and group president, overseeing international operations and other business units, effective June 1.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Duke CFO sees no need for further asset sales in 5-year plan

Duke Energy Corp.'s CFO said the company does not plan to pursue further asset sales even as industry peers and the market have reacted enthusiastically to the premium fetched by the partial sale of Duke Energy Indiana LLC. "Going forward, we've got a five-year plan that is pretty set for...
BusinessPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

SeaWorld Entertainment announces new CEO, CFO

The new CEO has been with the company for more than 20 years. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
celebrityaccess.com

Live Nation CFO Kathy Willard Announces Retirement

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of their first quarter financial results for 2021, Live Nation on Thursday announced that the company’s longtime Chief Financial Officer Kathy Willard plans to retire effective June 30th, 2021. Willard, who has overseen Live Nation’s finances since the company, will continue to consult during her...
meatpoultry.com

Domino’s to improve carryout as delivery continues to grow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — While Domino’s delivery business continued to generate strong sales in the first quarter, the pizza chain sees opportunities to improve its carryout business. Net income at Domino’s Pizza Inc. in the first quarter ended March 28 totaled $117.8 million, equal to $3 per share on the...
piworld.com

Domino’s Pizza Founder Highlights 5 Priorities for Success

The following post was originally published by Promo Marketing. To read more of their content, subscribe to their newsletter, Promo Marketing Threads. Tom Monaghan, founder of Domino’s Pizza, grew the company into one of the world’s largest pizza companies and then sold it for $1 billion. Despite his inauspicious childhood and business challenges, he transformed the pizza industry. Monaghan discusses with host Greg Muzzillo his five key priorities that have been a roadmap for his success and life.
theinsurer.com

BMS Re hires Matheny as CFO from AGCS

Eric Matheny has been appointed CFO of BMS Re after 13 years at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), while Steve Korducki will take on the role of vice chairman at the broker. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on...