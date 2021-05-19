newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc. ® (NC) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 19.25 cents to 19.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.79 per share.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.NACCO Industries, Inc. ®, through a portfolio of mining and natural resources businesses, operates under three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company's Mitigation Resources of North America ® business provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com .

****

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301295435.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
231
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nacco Industries#Coal Mining#Dividend Payments#Mining Companies#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#The Board Of Directors#Stockholders#Common Stock#Long Term Contracts#Surface Coal Mines#Income#Report Today#Aggregates#Lithium#Businesses#Producers#Prnewswire#Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

JBT Corp. (JBT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

JBT Corp. (NYSE: JBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent. For...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84....
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Unico American Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ('Unico' or the 'Company'), announced today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income was $2,267,703 ($0.43 diluted income per share) compared to net loss of $1,043,826 ($0.20 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Book value per share was $6.84 and $6.60 at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

New Jersey Mining Company Provides First Quarter Results of Operations and Corporate Activities

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The full version of the Company's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) can be viewed on the Company's web site, and EDGAR. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 7, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Why Has Sinopec (SNP) Increased 3.7% Since Q1 Earnings?

SNP - Free Report) , also known as Sinopec, has seen a 3.7% rally in its share price. The outperformance was owing to the integrated energy firm’s turnaround to profit from loss in the first quarter. Another China energy giant PetroChina Company Limited (. PTR - Free Report) recently reported...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Several analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.80 million and the lowest is $115.15 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

On Friday, May 14, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Report declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Rocky Brands (RCKY) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Fairfield, NJSeekingalpha.com

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about June 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Masco Corp. (MAS) Declares $0.235 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share, or $0.94 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

A.H. Belo (AHC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend; 8% Yield

A.H. Belo (NYSE: AHC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $0.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 8 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Everest Re (RE) Declares $1.55 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Re (NYSE: RE) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share, or $6.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 26, 2021,...