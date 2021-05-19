City man arrested on child porn charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a multi-state investigation, Maryland State Police said. Brent Nikota Bittner, 18, was charged in West Virginia with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct that is prohibited. Charges in Maryland were pending, police said.