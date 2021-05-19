newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

City man arrested on child porn charges

By Cumberland Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a multi-state investigation, Maryland State Police said. Brent Nikota Bittner, 18, was charged in West Virginia with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct that is prohibited. Charges in Maryland were pending, police said.

www.times-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Cumberland, MD
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#County Police#City Police#Man#County Sheriff#Minors#Bond#Obscene Matter#February#Files#Allegany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland GovernmentCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Maryland GovernmentWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...